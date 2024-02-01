DUI Checkpoint Scheduled in SLO Friday 02.01.2024

The San Luis Obispo police department has scheduled a DUI checkpoint on February 2nd from 8 pm to 1 am at an undisclosed location within the city’s limits.

DUI checkpoints are typically determined based on data of incidents involving impaired drivers. The police department also reminds the public that impaired driving is not exclusive to alcohol: some medications and prescription drugs may interfere with driving.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.