DUI Victim 1.03.2019

Paso Robles police identify the 21-year-old man killed outside Santa Maria Brewing Company last Friday. He’s Jose Montes Guillen of Paso Robles. According to his friend, he tried to stop 21-year-old Sara Hale of Paso Robles from driving away while intoxicated. Guillen jumped on the hood of her car, but she sped off anyway, throwing him from the car. He struck his head on the pavement and died later at Sierra Vista Regional Center in San Luis Obispo.

Police went to Hale’s home and arrested her on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and felony hit-and-run. She was booked into the county jail. She posted bail and was released.

The friends and family of Montes Guillen have started a go-fund-me-account to help with family expenses.