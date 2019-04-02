Dunes 4.02.2019

The state of California has a new plan to reduce dust from the Oceano Dunes.

State parks releasing a new plan to cut half of the dust emissions form the Oceano Dunes state vehicular recreation area. State parks planning to plant vegetation to reduce particulate emissions for the dunes.

The new plan says that vehicles on the beach disrupt a natural crust that forms on sand. The dunes were formed by blowing sand from north to south along the beach extending from Shell Beach to Oceano. Windblown sand has accumulated at the dunes over hundreds of thousands of years.

The strongest complainers about the particulates are transplants who bought homes at Trilogy, a retirement development in the Nipomo area.