Dutch Brothers Reaches The Central Coast 9.18.2020

A Dutch Brothers Coffee is opening on the central coast.
The first Dutch Brothers Coffee drive through opening in Santa Maria. Dutch Brothers is the largest privately held drive-through coffee chain in the United States.
It started in Oregon and grew through the northwest. There are over 350 locations throughout the western US. Their model is based on great customer service.
Dutch Brothers is very well known in northern California, Oregon and Washington.
