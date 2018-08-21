Eagles Hits 8.21.2018

The greatest selling album of all time…well…. it just changed.

The Eagles Greatest Hits album, featuring the Eagles Greatest Hits from 1971 to 1975 has passed Michael Jackson’s Thriller album. The Eagles Greatest Hits is 38 times platinum. Thriller is 33 times platinum. Third place is the Eagles Hotel California, which is now 26 times platinum, and it’s slowly making it was toward Thriller.

The last time the “Recording Industry Association of America” tabulated sales was in 2006. Don Henly of the Eagles says, “It’s been quite a ride.”

You may remember when the Eagles performed with Neil Young at Cuesta college in 1974. That was the “On The Border” tour.