Early Start to School 10.15.2019

School may start later in the near future.

The governor signs into law a bill that prohibits middle school from starting class before 8:00 in the morning, and high schools from starting class before 8:30. The intent is to allow students to get more sleep so that they are healthier and happier.

State senator Anthony Portantino wrote the law. He’s a democrat from La Canada Flintridge. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that teenagers get 8-10 hours of sleep per night. A lack of sleep is linked to increased accident risk, injuries, obesity, diabetes, depression and other issues.

Schools must adopt the low before July 1st, 2022, or sooner if they have collective bargaining units that allow negotiation before the deadline.