A flurry of earthquakes yesterday rocked parts of California.

The strongest hit just outside of Tres Pinos in San Benito county, around 12:20 yesterday afternoon. It measured 4.8 on the Richter scale.

Soon after, two measured 1.9 and 1.7 were reported near the pinnacles.

Two other smaller temblors shook the coast early yesterday, one measured 2.2 near Cambria around 5:30 yesterday morning. Another measuring 1.7 was centered near Cayucos around 12:30 yesterday morning, just after midnight.