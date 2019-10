For the third straight day yesterday, an earthquake shook parts of the central coast.

The epicenter was about 16 miles southeast of Hollister. About 10 miles northwest of the pinnacles. The quake measured 3.6 on the Richter scale.

People reported feeling the earthquake in Soledad, Hollister, King City and the Monterey Bay area.

The earthquake shook Santa Cruz county on the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, which heavily damaged downtown Santa Cruz.