Did you feel the earthquake yesterday?

It struck near Ridgecrest at 10:40 yesterday morning. The epicenter was 12 miles from Lone Pine on the east side of the Sierra.

Yesterday morning at the Paso Robles post office, a woman announced that her phone indicated an earthquake was active. She asked if any of us felt it.

No response, but it was felt in Las Vegas and LA. And it registered on phones with that earthquake app.