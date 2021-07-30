Earthquake 7.30.2021

Did you feel the earthquake Wednesday morning?

It was a magnitude of 3.4 tremor.

The epicenter was about 4 miles NW of Cholame.

It shook the area at 6:07 Wednesday morning.

About 19 people reported feeling it.

Nothing like the earthquake in Alaska Wednesday night which measured 8.2 on the Richter scale. That was at 11:15 Wednesday night. That was the strongest earthquake in several decades.

The tsunami reached the central coast yesterday morning. A small increase in water level at local beaches yesterday because of the big earthquake in Alaska late Wednesday night.