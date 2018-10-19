Earthquake Drill 10.19.2018

Are you familiar with the basic earthquake safety skill of “Drop, cover and hold on”?

Yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the “Great Shakeout” earthquake drills that originated in southern California. The event now spans the U.S. and extends around the world.

In California, the drill began at 10:18 am and participants dropped to the ground, took shelter under desks or tables and held on.

The state’s two major events were outside Los Angeles city hall and in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Berkeley Civic Center park.