Earthquakes 7.08.2019

Earthquakes on the minds of many in California after two big tremors shake southern California. The first measured 6.4 on Thursday. The epicenter near Ridgecrest. Then Friday evening, a second quake measured 7.1, which is ten times greater than the first.

Governor Gavin Newsom visited Ridgecrest over the weekend and talked about a discussion he had with president Donald Trump. The quake in Ridgecrest buckled highways, ruptured gas lines and started several house fires. About 50 homes near the small town of Trona were damaged. No one was killed or seriously injured.

Governor calls it a wake-up call for the rest of the state. He says, we need to be better prepared for earthquakes.