Easter Bunny Gets a Parking Ticket 04.15.2022

A parking ticket for the Easter bunny.

That’s how some describe what happened last Saturday in Norma’s Alley in Paso Robles.

Lou Esposito was fetching more eggs for the Easter bunny when a Paso Robles parking authority officer wrote him up. Esposito says after he saw the $33 ticket, he and the parking officer had words. Later he called the parking supervisor, Donna King. He told her he was disappointed the officer did not look inside the screen door, and holler. He was only gone a few minutes fetching the eggs which he had to retrieve for the Easter bunny.

Esposito not happy with the $33 ticket, and neither was the Easter bunny.