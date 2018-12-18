Eat Smart 12.18.2018

Apio of Guadalupe is recalling Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups after one tested positive for listeria. It’s a voluntary recall as a precaution. That’s according to the vice president of Quality and Food safety.

A Canadian food inspection agency informed the company that a random sample of its sweet kale bowl tested positive for listeria. The Guadalupe-based company is recalling all Eat Smart Shake Up products produced on the same day. If you have any of the Shake Up Salads in your refrigerator, you’re advised to dispose of them immediately, or you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The products were shipped all over the western united states and Canada.