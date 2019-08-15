ECHO 8.15.2019

Atascadero city council approved changes to allow El Camino homeless organization to expand their services at the homeless shelter in Atascadero. Phil Dunsmore is community development director. He describes the changes. Ten additional beds and there are also changes to the daytime hours. ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis says the goal remains the same for the homeless at the ECHO shelter.

Mayor Heather Moreno called for the vote. The city clerk read the proposed ordinance. The council unanimously approves the expanded services at ECHO’s homeless shelter.