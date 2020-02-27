ECHO Discusses Paso Homeless Shelter 2.27.2020

More than sixty people attended an informational meeting at the Paso Robles Library Conference Room Wednesday night to learn about the new First Step Homeless Services Center, which is scheduled to open next year. Wendy Lewis and Jeff Al-Mashat of El Camino Homeless Center (ECHO) described plans for the homeless center. Julie Silva-Dahlen of the City of Paso Robles talked about the city’s involvement. The three answered questions about logistics, timing and the plans to open the facility next year. One of the big issues is funding. Jeff and Wendy outlined “Naming Opportunities” for the new First Step Homeless Services Center. For instance, if a person or business donates $100,000, the dining room will be named in their honor.

An office named in one’s honor requires a $10,000 donation. To have the gathering area/lobby named after a donor, the contribution would be $250,000. The intent is to raise enough money to fund services at the ECHO Homeless Services Center.

The new center will be located at 3100 Sulpher Springs road, just off 101 near Highway 46. Groundbreaking is scheduled for May of this year. The Grand Opening is scheduled for June 2021.

The First Step Homeless Center will provide showers, meals, and supportive services to help individuals make positive change in their lives. Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer is encouraged to contact ECHO at www.echoshelter.org or (805) 462 3663. ECHO’s Atascadero Homeless Shelter is located at 6370 Atascadero Avenue, Atascadero, CA 93422.