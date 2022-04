Today is the big annual fundraiser for El Camino Homeless Organization, better known as ECHO.

CEO Wendy Lewis tells KPRL this event is not a sit down event, but people can drive up and pick up bowls and soup and desert. Tickets are available on their website, echoshelter.org. However, it may sell out.

Empty Bowls is today at Atascadero Community Church in Atascadero.