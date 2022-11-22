ECHO’s Turkey Trot 11.22.2022

Thanksgiving has a new tradition in the north county.

ECHO’s Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake. That will be held Thanksgiving morning.

ECHO has a new staff member helping with the run. Austin Solheim joins ECHO after working in Reno in the same field.

Austin says he’s impressed with El Camino Homeless Organization. Again, the ECHO Turkey Trot is Thursday morning at Atascadero lake park. They’re encouring particiapnts to dress like turkeys. Go to ECHO’s website for more information: ECHOSHELTER.org.