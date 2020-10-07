Eddie Van Halen 10.07.2020

Do you remember the 80’s, and the lead guitar of Van Halen?

Eddie Van Halen played lead on Michael Jackson’s hit, Beat It. Van Halen died of cancer yesterday at the age of 65.

Real estate agent Greg Astle of Cayucos remembers the revolutionary guitarist from his previous career as a musician. He said around 1970, his band played in a battle of the bands in Whittier against Van Halen. Later, when Astle worked for Ernie Ball Guitar, he worked with him developing the Eddie Van Halen Guitar.

Eddie Van Halen died of cancer yesterday at the age of 65.