Edgar Morales 5.17.2019

A Nipomo man with two prior DUI’s was driving on a suspended license when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car.

An 82-year-old woman died in the crash. 23-year-old Edgar Morales was more than three times over the legal limit to drive when he struck the car head on. Maria Medina of Santa maria was pronounced dead at the scene on Thompson road. That was at about 11 on the evening of December first.

Morales is now facing a charge of second-degree murder because of the prior criminal history. He’s also charged with felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance. He’s pleaded not guilty. He faces 15 years to live in prison.