El Camino Real Corridor Plan 10.01.2019

This Saturday during Colony Days, the city of Atascadero is inviting you to attend a public outreach event for the El Camino Real Corridor Plan. It’s Saturday from 11-2 at the rotunda.

The public out-reach event is an opportunity to share your ideas and help Atascadero plan for the future of the El Camino Real Corridor. The goal is to grow Atascadero’s employment and economy, achieve an improved jobs-to-housing balance, and reduce the need for residents to travel out of town for shopping.

So, if you go to Colony Days on Saturday, you’re encouraged to visit the historic rotunda and offer your ideas on long term plans for El Camino Real Corridor through Atascadero.