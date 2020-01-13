Election 1.13.2020

The March 3rd primary is fast approaching.

The candidates in the 5th supervisorial election are actively campaigning for it. Saturday, supervisor Debbie Arnold held a pancake breakfast at a ranch in Creston.

Sunday, challenger Ellen Beraud held a south county fundraiser in Oceano. Then coming up Friday, Beraud will hold a fundraising event with former secretary of state Jack O’Connel in San Luis Obispo.

Long time resident and former city councilman Jerry Clay says people need to be reminded of Beruad’s service on the Atascadero city council clay also served on that on that city council. He said Beraud’s service on the council was a nightmare. Beraud brags on her campaign literature about blocking Walmart in Atascadero, although Walmart sales tax revenue could have dramatically helped the city’s budget. On her Facebook page, Beraud does not mention her opposition to the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial. Nor does she mention her proposal for a creek side set-back that would have confiscated homeowners private property. That proposal was defeated by outraged residents.

Beraud is challenging supervisor Debbie Arnold in the 5th supervisorial race. She has active support from democrats, environmental groups and some unions. The election is March 3rd.