Election 11.02.2020

The general election is tomorrow, but voting is already underway at voter service centers.

Those voter service centers are open today from 9-5. Tomorrow the hours are extended from 7 am to 8 at pm. An elections worker at the voter service center at the mid-state fair office asks that you take your ballot with you. Seal it in the envelope and turn it in at the voter service center

Voter service centers include the Templeton CSD office, Atascadero lake pavilion, Atascadero National Guard armory, Atascadero clerk-recorder’s office, Heritage Ranch CSD office, mid-state fair office, Paso Robles Culinary Arts building, Paso Robles senior center, Templeton high school gym.

You can also drop off your ballot at libraries in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Atascadero, Santa Margarita, Shandon and Creston.

On the coast, voter service centers are located at the Cambria Vets Hall, Cal Fire south bay training center and the Morro Bay community center. You can also drop off your ballot at libraries in Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay and Los Osos.

Voter centers are open 9-5 today. And from 7 am to 8 pm tomorrow.

The libraries are generally open their usual hours.