The city of Atascadero has a new mayor.

Heather Moreno elected mayor yesterday. For city council Heather Newsom and Susan Funk elected to the council.

For Atascadero school board, incumbents Donn Clickard, Tami Gunther, Ray Buban and George Shoemaker reelected.

Congressman Salud Carbajal reelected over Justin Fareed.

Proposition six was defeated. That was the initiative designed to remove the gas tax imposed by governor Brown.