Election Day 11.08.2022

It is election day today.

The general election in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. The polls are open from (now) seven this morning until eight this evening.

Last night, the republican party held a rally at republican headquarters in Atascadero. Supervisor Dr. Bruce Jones spoke as did numerous candidates for city council and school board elections in Atascadero and Paso Robles. Randall Jordan is chair of the republican party in San Luis Obispo county. He says he’s optimistic about this election.

Darcia Stebbens is encouraging people to vote the way she’s going to vote today. She advises people to take their vote-by-mail to their precinct, then exchange it for an in-precinct ballot. That way your vote will be counted tonight.

As for the results, we’ll have some for you tomorrow morning, but the way it’s gone in recent elections and with Elaina Cano running the election, it’s hard to say how much we’ll know tomorrow.

And it’s hard to predict if and when the election results will be made official.

But the best you can do is to vote. Today is your opportunity.