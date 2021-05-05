Election Integrity in SLO 5.05.2021

For several hours late yesterday, citizens called in to the San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting to weigh-in on election integrity.

The testimony lasted for hours. The majority supported the county supervisors addressing alleged election issues.

Ultimately, the supervisors voted on a proposal to improve elections in the county.

John Peschong tells KPRL early this morning that the next two elections will be vote by mail only, because of the urgency order by the governor. That includes his recall election. Then, the county will return to balloting at polling places.