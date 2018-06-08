Election Results 6.08.2018

Still no winner in the 4th district Supervisor race.

The vote count continues today at the elections office at the county government center in San Luis Obispo, but it will not be conclusive today. They are counting 8300 ballots today and will release those results at five this afternoon.

That 8300 ballots includes some from all the districts. It’s not all the ballots, but it will show a trend.

At the end of election night, supervisor Lynn Compton led progressive candidate Jimmy Paulding by only 83 votes. That was after 12,000 had been counted.

There are another 6,000 absentee ballots remaining to count in the 4th district supervisorial race.