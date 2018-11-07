Election Results in Paso Robles 11.07.2018

Election 2018…

In Paso Robles, mayor Steve Martin is reelected. Martin had 55% of the vote to Jim Reed with 45%.

For Paso Robles city council…John Hamon and Maria Elena Garcia elected to the council.

In the Paso Robles school district election…

Voters elected Chris Arend, Tim Gearhart and Lance Gannon to four year terms.

In the race for the two year seat, Stephanie Ulibarri won with 73% of the vote to 26% for Dr. Kathleen hall.

The proposed one half cent gas tax in Paso Robles is defeated.

In county wide election, proposition G, the ban on fracking and oil drilling is defeated 56-44%.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham reelected, despite the influx of millions of dollars from the democratic party to defeat him. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham reelected with 57% of the vote.