Election Results Supervisors Race 6.12.2018

The county elections office releases new results in the supervisors race in the south county.

As of Friday afternoon, supervisor Lynn Compton’s lead shrank to 31 votes. The ballots counted yesterday increased that lead to 81 votes. There are hundreds of ballots remaining to be counted, but progressive challenger Jimmy Paulding’s chances are dwindling. Another group of ballots will be counted this week and the new tally will be released on Friday.

Clerk recorder Tommy Gong says one positive from this election, the turn out was good, about 52% of registered voters.