Election Underway 04.04.2023

The election is currently underway in the Paso Robles school district.

At the candidates forum two weeks ago, the candidates were asked about the poor test scores reported in the Paso Robles school district. Those are the two candidates in the Paso Robles school board election.

Ballots have to be returned to the county elections off by April 18th. Two weeks from today.

Angela Hollander is strongly supported by the teachers union.

Kenny Enny was selected to be a trustee by the previous board, but was removed by an obscure education code which allowed a district employee to circulate petitions to remove him and force this election.