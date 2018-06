With votes still being counted at the county government center, one race in Tuesday’s election remains undecided. The district four supervisors race is still up in the air.

Supervisor Lynn Compton leads by 83 votes. That’s after more than 12 thousand were counted. 6,227 ballots remain to be counted. Compton says it’s an important vote because she has been the swing vote on the board of supervisors. It means the winner of the supervisors race in the fourth district will impact the entire county.