Local & General Elections 8.10.2020

The deadline for local candidates filing for the general election was Friday at five, but if all the incumbents for an office do not file by that deadline, non-incumbents have until Wednesday to complete the required paperwork.

A number have filed for the Paso Robles school board, including Jim Reed, Leonard Washington, Laura Parker, Ruben Canales, Caitlin Vierra, Joan Sommers, Nathan Williams, and Dorian Baker. Incumbent Joel Peterson has filed for the county board of education. In Atascadero, Terri Switzer, Corrine Kuhnle, Mary Kay Mills, and Vy Pierce. Also in Atascadero, Cal Gunther is celebrating a birthday today.

In the Shandon school board election, Amy Russell and Flint Speer have qualified.

In Templeton, Nagla Orlando, Jay Raftery, Ted Dubost, Peter Romwall, Nelson Yamagata, Mendi Swan and Matt Allison

You can see the lists of candidates online at the county elections website. www.slovote.com.

The general election in November will be a vote by mail election, exclusively.

San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder Tommy Gong says you can take the ballot you receive in the mail to a voting center, if you don’t feel comfortable putting it in the mail.

County clerk recorder Tommy Gong. For more information, go to the San Luis Obispo county elections office.