Elections in Paso Robles 01.17.2019

The debate over creating districts for city council elections in Paso Robles took a twist this week.

At the meeting Tuesday night, Iris Yang talked about districting, and how the council can legally create districts for city council candidates. Then Dr. Mike Lattner talked about another alternative. RCV voting. RCV stands for Ranked Choice Voting. Rather than simply voting for their favorite candidate, voters rank the candidates as favorite, second favorite, etc. Even Lattner agreed that it’s not a perfect solution.

City attorney Iris Yang says only forming districts is a sure way to avoid a lawsuit filed by attorney Kevin Shenkman. The council voted to look into the ranked choice voting system, but to continue moving forward to create districts for city council members in Paso Robles.