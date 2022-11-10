Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022

The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.

Several close races hang in the balance, including the district two supervisors race. Incumbent Bruce Gibson holding on to a narrow lead over Dr. Bruce Jones.

Another close race is Laurene D. McCoy and Adelita Hiteshew in the Paso Robles school board race for the at large position. Hiteshew and McCoy each have about 35% of the vote. Jim Irving received 25% of the vote.

The other two seats on the school board will go to progressives. Cannabis entrepreneur Jim Cogan leads the area 1 race with 48.3%. Chris Arend has 27%, and Peter Byrne 24%.

In the area 4 race, progressive Sondra Williams leads with 42% to Frank Triggs with 35% and Catherine Reimer with 22%.

In the Atascadero school board race, it’s also two close to call. Tracy Ellis-Wite is the top vote getter with 15.4%. She is followed by Vye Pierce, Rebekah Kozneck and Denise McGrew Kane with 11.8%. But incumbent Tami Gunther is just a few votes back. And Dan Hathaway has 10.5% so that Atascadero school board race is also undecided.

The races which are not close, mayor Steve Martin reelected in Paso Robles. He has 56% of the vote to Michael Rivera’s 43%. In Atascadero, Heather Newsom and Susan Funk are leading by wide margins.

In the local assembly race, Dawn Addis has a large lead over Vicki Nohrden 61-39%. For congress, Jimmy Panetta elected to district 19 which will represent the north county. Panetta getting 67% of the vote to 32% for Jeff Gorman.

Again vote counting resumes tomorrow. But it may take several weeks before we know the final results in some of these races.