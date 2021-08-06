Electric Buses For Schools 8.06.2021

Central Coast Community Energy launches a program to encourage local schools to buy electric school buses.

3CE, as they call themselves, is the middle-man company which stepped between PG and E, and the consumer. The Paso Robles city council approved 3CE’s participation as an energy provider. San Luis Obispo county and the city of Atascadero rejected 3CE.

On Monday, Paso Robles schools director of transportation, Kelly Stainbrook will be our guest on Sound Off to talk about the transportation issues facing the school district.