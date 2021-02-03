Electronic Message Boards 2.03.2021

Caltrans announces $3 million in state funding will pay for installing electronic message boards and other elections on highways 101 and 46.

The message boards will be located along 101 between San Luis Obispo to the Paso Robles railroad bridge at the north of town.

The second sign will go on highway 46 east. It will face westbound traffic just east of Union road.

It’s part of a $571 million allocation of Caltrans to address transportation needs through the state.

The message boards can deliver messages about the highway system or carry uplifting messages like, “Have a nice day.”