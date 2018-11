Elegant Evening is tomorrow night in downtown Paso Robles.

Norma Moye of Main Street says a lot of merchants are taking part tomorrow night in downtown Paso Robles. There’s live mannequins. models and dancers posing in store windows. There will be a drawing for a John Partridge painting and artwork by Anne Ladden. The drawing will take place at eight tomorrow night at Studios on the Park.

Elegant evening is from 5-8 tomorrow evening in downtown Paso Robles.