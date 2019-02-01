Elephant Seal 2.01.2019

A wayward elephant seal crossed highway one Wednesday and headed across the hillside.

Sheriff’s deputies had to herd the young bull back to the beach. They waved red inflatable paddles and directed it down the hill to the roadway. There, they ushered the elephant seal across the highway and over a fence. The seal then joined his friends on the beach.

According to Tony Cipolla, the young male seal lost a battle on the beach with an older bull, and headed up across the road where it became lost. The sheriff’s office shared a video of the chase on its Facebook page. That video went viral.

Cipolla says if people come across a stranded elephant seal, they should contact the sheriff’s office as soon as possible so that deputies can close off the roadway and protect the animal from getting hit.