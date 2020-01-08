Elephant Seal Death 1.08.2020

A reward offered for information leading to the conviction in the shooting death of an elephant seal in San Simeon.

Last fall, an elephant seal was found dead on the beach. It had been shot in the head. Its tail fins were cut off and its chest cavity cut open.

Elephant seals are protected by the marine mammal protection act. It carries a civil penalty up to $28 thousand dollars and a year in prison. Law enforcement with the national oceanic and atmospheric administration is offering a $20 thousand dollar reward for the arrest of the person responsible for the death of the elephant seal. The remains were found September 29th of last year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the NOAA Fisheries 24/7 hot line, 800-853-1964.