The man who shot and killed an elephant seal on a beach in San Simeon may get six months in federal prison.

30-year-old Jordan Peter Berbich also mutilated the carcass of the elephant seal back in 2019. He agreed to a plea bargain with the US department of justice.

Federal prosecutors will recommend Gerbich be sentenced to six months in federal prison and one year of supervised release.

Elephant seals are protected under the federal marine mammal protection act.