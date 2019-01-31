Elephant Seals 1.31.2019

In northern California, elephant seals took advantage of the federal government shut down to occupy a beach in a popular tourist area in the Point Reyes national seashore. About 60 adult seals knocked over a fence, and moved onto the beach. They also occupied a neighboring parking lot built for human beach-goers.

The elephant seals gave birth to about 35 pups. Officials say they have no plans to move the elephant seals off the beach. One official says, “the elephant seals made their move during the shutdown. There’s no way of removing them without endangering non-essential federal workers.”