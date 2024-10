The winner for this year’s Women of Influence North County title, hosted by the Atascadero chamber of commerce, is Elissa Williams, broker at Remax in Templeton.

Williams was one of the final candidates among two others, which started with 35 nominations.

In addition to Remax Success, Williams’s organization, success charities, gives back to the community through various fundraisers and events, focusing on helping youth, seniors, and veterans.