Ellen Beraud 2.11.2020

More information comes out about the marijuana dealers donating money to supervisorial candidate Ellen Beraud. According to state form 460, Ellen has received more than $37,000 from the marijuana/cannabis industry. $23 thousand dollars was donated on January 11th by William Szymscak of Palos Verdes Penninsula and the Rustic Inn of Los Angeles. Szymcsak and the owner of the Rustic Inn are partners in the Dayspring Cannabis Operations in San Luis Obispo county. Last year, San Luis Obispo county filed an abatement notice against Dayspring for the “unlawful cultivation of marijuana”. In violation of state laws, Dayspring also employed Scott Dayspring, a convicted felon who served prison time with an enhancement for gang affiliation. The state does not allow felons to work in the cannabis industry.

Bereaud also received a $10 thousand dollar contribution from Beechwood Industries. It’s owner is Brett Vapnek. Vapnek also owns Nipomo Ag, which cultivates marijuana. Last year, the state filed a lawsuit against Vapnek for illegally processing marijuana, failure to pay fees and licenses along with placing “unregulated cannabis” into the cannabis Market”. Vapnek is also co-owner of Lowell Farms, which was cited last year for violation of the State Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act. The state raided their warehouse in Nipomo last year and seized 18 thousand pre-rolled marijuana joints at their warehouse in Nipomo.

According to her state form 460, incumbent supervisor Debbie Arnold has not accepted any money from cannabis/marijuana lobbyists.

Beraud has raised more than $260 thousand dollars for the supervisorial election, with most of the big donations coming from the marijuana industry and large wine grape growers and wineries.