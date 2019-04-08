Ellen Beraud 4.08.2019

It’s official, former Atascadero city councilwoman Ellen Beraud is running for county supervisor against incumbent Debbie Arnold.

Beraud served on the Atascadero city council during a contentious period in the town’s political history. She battled against the Faces of Freedom Memorial to veterans and against Walmart locating in Atascadero. She identifies as a progressive.

Historically, the fifth district seat on the board of supervisors switches every few terms from conservative to progressive. Supervisor Debbie Arnold says she’s determined to prevent that from happening in the next election. Ellen Beraud is challenging her, however, for that seat on the board. If she’s elected, the progressives would have a majority on the board of supervisors.