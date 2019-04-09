Ellen Beraud 4.09.2019

Former Atascadero mayor Ellen Beraud sends out a news release announcing her candidacy for supervisor in the 5th district. The progressive democrat challenging incumbent supervisor Debbie Arnold.

Beraud writes that the north county’s groundwater has been grossly mismanaged and the county’s cannabis regulations and permitting process isn’t working. That statement may identify her campaign financing. Those interested in exploiting the north county aquifer, and those who want to grow pot in the north county may be contributing money to the campaign of Ellen Beraud for supervisor against Debbie Arnold. Beraud says she wants to restore people’s faith in local government.