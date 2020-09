Exciting news for fans of Elton John. The artist announces that he’s releasing an eight CD collection entitled, “Elton Jewel Box.”

It will be released November 13th.

The collection includes 148 songs, 60 of which have not previously been released.

The recordings begin in 1965 and continue until 2019. On two of the CD’s, Elton John also narrates his feelings about some of the songs.

