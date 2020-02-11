Embezzlement 2.11.2020

An Arroyo Grande bookkeeper is charged with embezzling about $5 million dollars from two companies over the past 11 years.

55-year-old Ginger Lee Mankins of Pismo Beach charged with 15 felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement by the county DA’s office. The DA announcing the charges yesterday in a news release.

Mankins pleaded not guilty to the charges yesterday. A superior court judge set bail at her arraignment at $330 thousand dollars.

The arrest coming after a nine month investigation into alleged embezzlement at Rich Machado Livestock and B & D Farms. Both companies are based in Arroyo Grande. Mankins worked as a bookkeeper for each company.

The embezzlement allegedly occurred over the last 11 years. Mankins is due back in court on Friday.