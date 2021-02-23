Embezzlement 2.23.2021

An Atascadero bookkeeper gets 10 years in prison for embezzlement. 41-year-old Joy Noel Wilde pleads guilty to 21 counts of grand theft in exchange for a maximum sentence of ten years and four months.

Wilde deposited into her personal accounts 63 checks written to vendors from a north county construction company for which she worked as a bookkeeper. Over several years, she deposited $957,000 into her own bank accounts.

Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation in July of 2019. Over three months, they found numerous company checks that Wilde deposited in her personal accounts.

Wilde is in custody in the San Luis Obispo county. She’ll be sentenced on March 16th.