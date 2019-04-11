Emily Reneau 4.11.2019

Emily Reneau is the new CEO and President of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. The chamber making the announcement yesterday.

Reneau helped develop the Paso Robles Children’s Museum, raising $1.5 million dollars to convert the old Paso Robles volunteer firehouse into a museum. Emily previously worked for Disneyland in community relations. She helped coordinate Disneyland’s expansion project in Anaheim in the 1990’s.

Reneau is married to farmer’s insurance agent Scott Reneau of Paso Robles. They have three children.

Reneau will take over as CEO and president of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce on April 23rd.