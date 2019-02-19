“Empire” Star’s Alleged Attack 2.19.2019

A strange story out of Chicago. Actor Jussie Smollett is exposed for his allegations that he was attacked by two white men in “Make America Great Again hats.” He told reporters and several networks that they assailed him with racist and homophobic insults. He said they beat him and put a noose around his neck.

Police investigators reportedly find the real culprits. Two black men who previously worked with Smollett on the TV show. A search turns up evidence to prove they were the attackers. The two brothers tell police Smollett paid them to attack him. Smollett denies it. Jussie may face charges in the case. Smollett stars in the TV show “Empire.”